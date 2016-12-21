Airport computers back online after nationwide customs outage
Customs computers at airports around the country are back online after dealing with an outage Monday night, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Affected airports included Miami International, Los Angeles International, Fort Lauderdale, Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta and Boston's Logan Airport, among others.
