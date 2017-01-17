A Georgian's guide to the inauguratio...

A Georgian's guide to the inauguration of Donald Trump

Donald Trump will officially become the President of the United States at his swearing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20. Since his election, the road leading up to Donald Trump's official transition into the role POTUS has seen no shortage of twists and turns, and his inauguration has been no different. Of course, you can watch the election on CBS46, as well as on CBS46.com with coverage all day long and through the ceremony, which begins at 11:30 a.m. The player will appear on the top of this page, so just enjoy it here okay? It'll also appear all over television, likely on all major networks and the 24-hour news networks as well.

