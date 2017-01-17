6-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death in Hor...

6-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death in Horror Pit Bull Accident

Logan Braatz, a 6-year-old boy, was viciously attacked by pit bulls in a dog bite accident as he was walking to F.L. Stanton Elementary school in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 17 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Logan was with Syria Sanders, a 5-year-old girl and Logan's classmate, during the dog bite attack. Syria was also attacked by these same pit bulls on her way to the same school.

