2nd Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Seeks Submissions, Kicks Off in August

Founder and Executive Artistic Director Benjamin Davis has announced that submissions are open and rolling in for the Second Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival , to be held in August in Atlanta. Performances will be open to the artistic community, the public, and the press.

