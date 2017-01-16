2nd Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Seeks Submissions, Kicks Off in August
Founder and Executive Artistic Director Benjamin Davis has announced that submissions are open and rolling in for the Second Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival , to be held in August in Atlanta. Performances will be open to the artistic community, the public, and the press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|59 min
|Kizzes9121
|12
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 hr
|Giggle1101
|28
|Fact-Checking Trump's About AtlantaBy PunditFac...
|3 hr
|Flirts9578
|15
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|6 hr
|Coconutz3878
|5
|Free at last
|9 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|10 hr
|General Ulysses S...
|40
|Harold V. Jones II: Senate Corruption & Embezzl...
|16 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC