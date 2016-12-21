Why can't his name be Stipe?
It's been 12 ½ years now and that question still pops up in my head. In fact, on most occasions when I'm enjoying a beer with friends and my wife is around, the story ends up popping up like Christmas elves at the mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Jason R
|116
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Wed
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Wed
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|Wed
|Buried alive
|7
|More Drug dealers in Evans Georgia
|Wed
|Edwin Preston
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC