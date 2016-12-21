Underground Atlanta to host Peach Dro...

Underground Atlanta to host Peach Drop for final time

11 hrs ago

The annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Atlanta includes entertainment headlined by Ne-Yo, followed by the lowering of the 800 lb. peach just before midnight and fireworks.

Atlanta, GA

