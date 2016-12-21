The Fifth Harmony Shuffle: Ryan Seacr...

The Fifth Harmony Shuffle: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Weigh In

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilton, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane Hansen of Fifth Harmony pose backstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on Dec. 16, 2016 in Atlanta. The ins and outs of girl group Fifth Harmony , who parted ways with founding member Camila Cabello on Dec. 19, are still on people's minds as Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 hosts Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy demonstrated to Billboard on New Year's Eve eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BLM LOL Post taken down! 52 min WATCHING LIVONIA 3
Abortion has never... 1 hr Dell Gamble 17
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr benj 20,760
Body Rubs 4 hr genuinegirl 1
Jesus Is Back!!! Sat Jake_S 6
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) Sat tmhiraldo 290
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Fri I beat your game 580
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Dec 28 Whip Tizzy 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC