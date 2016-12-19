the Bodyguard the Musical to Come to the Fox Theatre: Tickets on Sale 1/22

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARD will play at Atlanta's Fox Theatre from March 28 - April 2 as part of the 2016/2017 season. Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox will star as Rachel Marron.

