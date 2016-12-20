Skate into 2017 with a trip to the ice rink

Ice skating locations Ice skating rink at Centennial Olympic Park When: Open daily through Jan. 15 from 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday ; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday Where: 265 Park Ave. W NW Cost: $12 including skate rental More info: www.gwcca.org/ice-rink-holiday-in-lights/ The ICE Skating and Ice Hockey Complex When: Public skating hours: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday; 1:30-3:30 p.m., 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday; additional holiday times offered through Jan. 4. Where: 1345 Atlanta Highway, Cumming Cost: $7 adults, $5 children younger than 5; $3 for rental skates More info: 678-845-0103 or www.theice.info The Alpharetta Family Skate Center, LLC. When: Public skating hours: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m., ... (more)

