Renowned Atlanta Opera Chorus Master ...

Renowned Atlanta Opera Chorus Master Walter Huff Departing After 28 Years

Maestro Walter Huff has announced that, after decades of service to The Atlanta Opera, he will be leaving his position as Chorus Master to focus on his duties at Indiana University. Mo. Huff will start his tenure process in Indiana this coming April.

