Queen Latifah has $160k car stolen

The 46-year-old actress has fallen victim to theft after her lavish Mercedes-Benz S63 was snatched by thieves at the Shell petrol station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 20, while it was being filled up. The vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time when a white BMW pulled up beside it, the criminal jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.

