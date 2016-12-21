Prominent Atlanta attorney charged in wife's shooting death
A well-known Atlanta attorney has been charged in the shooting death of his business executive wife in a case that drew widespread public interest. Claud "Tex" McIver faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct and was expected to turn himself in Wednesday, Atlanta police spokesman Donald Hannah said.
