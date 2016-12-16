Pictured in his mugshot: The attorney, 74, who 'accidentally' shot...
Pictured in his mugshot: The attorney, 74, who 'accidentally' shot dead his wife, sold all her clothes and has now been charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in Earlier this month, Tex McIver put his late wife's enormous wardrobe up for sale to cover $350,000 in bequests in her will The couple were on their way from their ranch to their apartment in Atlanta when they saw some people approach their Ford Expedition SUV A .38-caliber revolver was in Claud McIver's lap when he says he abruptly woke up from a nap and the weapon fired Booked: Georgia attorney Claud 'Tex' McIver, 74, is pictured in his mugshot after he turned himself in to police Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of his wife Prominent Georgia attorney Claud 'Tex' McIver turned himself in on Wednesday and was photographed for a mugshot after Atlanta police issued warrants charging him in the shooting ... (more)
