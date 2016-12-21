NeSmith: Pictorial book on Georgia's rural churches is invaluable resource
In 2013, businessmen Sonny Seals and George Hart organized Historic Rural Churches of Georgia, www.hrcga.org. Friends since boyhood, the pair combined their affinity for backroads and history to launch a "fun" project which led to a 388-page pictorial book, "Historic Rural Churches of Georgia," published by the University of Georgia Press.
