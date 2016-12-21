Migos & Lil Uzi Vert's 'Bad and Boujee' Reaches Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos pose backstage during the kick off the 2016 Honda Civic Tour: Future Now at Philips Arena on June 29, 2016 in Atlanta. Hip-hop trio Migos earns its first top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as "Bad and Boujee," featuring Lil Uzi Vert , jumps 15-8 in its seventh charting week .

