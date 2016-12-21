Meteorologist Brad Nitz visits 101-ye...

Meteorologist Brad Nitz visits 101-year-old for her birthday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) 9 hr Alan 36
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... 10 hr Proud Democrat 8
Jesus Is Back!!! 16 hr RP McMurphy 5
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 18 hr Disraeli 34
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Wed Whip Tizzy 2
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... Wed Baloney 13
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC