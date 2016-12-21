Meteorologist Brad Nitz visits 101-year-old for her birthday
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Alan
|36
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|10 hr
|Proud Democrat
|8
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|16 hr
|RP McMurphy
|5
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|18 hr
|Disraeli
|34
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Wed
|Whip Tizzy
|2
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|Wed
|Baloney
|13
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC