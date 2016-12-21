Memorial painting of slain woman stol...

Memorial painting of slain woman stolen from home

For nearly a decade, people riding past 933 Neal Street would see a perfectly-coifed Kathryn Johnston in the front window. Her bright red lipstick and beaming smile were a reminder of the loss an entire city felt when the 92-year-old woman was killed by police in a botched drug raid.

