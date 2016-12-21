Josh and Jenna: Striking photos capture newlyweds' poignant love story

Interrupted by brain cancer just months into their marriage, uplifted by the birth of a long-awaited baby and strikingly photographed by a brain tumor survivor determined to show what it's really like for families to live with the diagnosis. The photo series - titled "This isa " by Jennifer Keenan Giliberto - chronicles the couple through joy and heartache with more than 300 frank, sometimes searing, images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IVillage.