Hundreds gather in Atlanta to pray for Berlin Christmas market attack victims
Hundreds of people gathered at the Christmas market in Atlantic Station to sing, pray, and remember those innocently killed in a market attack in Berlin. Meschke has lived in Atlanta since 1981, but he was born in Berlin, and his mother and extended family still live there.
