How new water guidelines may affect L...

How new water guidelines may affect Lake Lanier

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

An updated water manual, used by the Army Corps of Engineers to manage water in the river system that includes Lake Lanier, allows 242 million gallons per day in gross withdrawals from Lake Lanier and releases from Buford Dam to support downstream withdrawals of up to 379 million gallons per day. That's the amount for which the state asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min hillbilly jim 20,746
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 38 min Dell Gamble 8
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... 2 hr medic5922 3
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic 2 hr Raymnd 3
Need a good boi hookup in atlanta Sun Sweetleaf1980 1
Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12) Sat Fitus T Bluster 117
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... Dec 22 ThomasA 33
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,900

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC