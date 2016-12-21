How new water guidelines may affect Lake Lanier
An updated water manual, used by the Army Corps of Engineers to manage water in the river system that includes Lake Lanier, allows 242 million gallons per day in gross withdrawals from Lake Lanier and releases from Buford Dam to support downstream withdrawals of up to 379 million gallons per day. That's the amount for which the state asked.
