How new water guidelines may affect Lake Lanier

Enough water to serve metro Atlanta and beyond can be pulled from Lake Lanier, according to an updated document governing the river basin straddling Georgia, Florida and Alabama. But "the downside of it is that water has to come out of Lake Lanier, which means the lake levels will take a hit," Lake Lanier Association's new president, Wilton Rooks, said in an interview last week.

