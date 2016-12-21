How new water guidelines may affect Lake Lanier
Enough water to serve metro Atlanta and beyond can be pulled from Lake Lanier, according to an updated document governing the river basin straddling Georgia, Florida and Alabama. But "the downside of it is that water has to come out of Lake Lanier, which means the lake levels will take a hit," Lake Lanier Association's new president, Wilton Rooks, said in an interview last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|1 hr
|singleatlanta
|1
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|2 hr
|Baloney
|13
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|2 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|2 hr
|Dville douche
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Looking to ski
|7 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|Tue
|Addict hater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC