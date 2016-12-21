Georgia former policeman sentenced to life in Taser death

A Georgia former policeman was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder earlier this month in the death of a suspect shocked repeatedly with a Taser while handcuffed. Marcus Eberhart, who was a sergeant in the Atlanta suburb of East Point, and another former officer, Howard Weems, in April 2014 shocked Gregory Towns, 24, with Tasers more than a dozen times when he refused to walk to a patrol car as he was being taken into custody, prosecutors said.

