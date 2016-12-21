Georgia former policeman sentenced to life in Taser death
A Georgia former policeman was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder earlier this month in the death of a suspect shocked repeatedly with a Taser while handcuffed. Marcus Eberhart, who was a sergeant in the Atlanta suburb of East Point, and another former officer, Howard Weems, in April 2014 shocked Gregory Towns, 24, with Tasers more than a dozen times when he refused to walk to a patrol car as he was being taken into custody, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|10 hr
|uncleTom Obama
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Jason R
|116
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|Thu
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Wed
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Dec 21
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|Dec 21
|Buried alive
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC