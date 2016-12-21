Gas station shootout leave 1 wounded, bus window shattered
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|1 hr
|Charles
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|11 hr
|Whip Tizzy
|2
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|18 hr
|Jane Doe
|7
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|20 hr
|Baloney
|13
|Looking to ski
|Wed
|Tolerman
|2
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|Tue
|Addict hater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC