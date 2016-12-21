Emory University Offers 'The Power Of Black Self-Love' Course
Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia recently added a new course to its curriculum centered on Black self-love. The class, titled The Power of Black Self-Love , is taught by Dianne Stewart, an associate professor of religion and African-American studies at the institution.
