Drivers Must Get New Medical Certificates After Chiropractor Charged with Faking Exams

Chiropractic doctor Anthony Lefteris of Atlanta, Georgia, a certified Department of Transportation medical examiner, is being charged with falsifying documents and results related to medical examinations of commercial drivers. As a result, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is notifying drivers who were given medical examinations by Lefteris that they have 30 days from the date of the letter sent to the driver to obtain a Medical Examiner's Certificate from a medical examiner with valid certification on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

