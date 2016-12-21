Dorsey Michael Duffey

Dorsey Michael Duffey

Mike was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on February 7, 1952, the son of the late Dorsey Arzie Duffey and Sara Muse Duffey. He was most recently employed with Josey, Young & Brady Realtors following many years as a Real Estate Broker in his business Tall Oak Properties.

