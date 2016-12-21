Dick Yarbrough: New Cobb Chamber chai...

Dick Yarbrough: New Cobb Chamber chair talks about plans for new year

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

When I learned Marietta businessman Gary Bottoms was to be the new Chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce - he takes office officially tomorrow, Jan. 1. - I was a bit surprised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Jesus Is Back!!! 7 hr Jake_S 6
CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09) 17 hr tmhiraldo 290
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 19 hr I beat your game 580
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... Fri NO more Papa 9
Shelia Milot, MD. Internal medicine CON Artist!... Fri Ms Zephyr 10
Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP... Fri jesus is a zombie 10
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Dec 28 Whip Tizzy 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC