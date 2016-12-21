Developers see Henry County as new opportunity
The population of Henry County is expected to double in the next twenty years, biggest percentage change in metro-Atlanta. Now a neglected exit off I-75 is about to see a renaissance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|10 hr
|uncleTom Obama
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Jason R
|116
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|Thu
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Wed
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Dec 21
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|Dec 21
|Buried alive
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC