Crime 13 mins ago 6:22 a.m.Rapper Yung Mazi shot at Waffle House; shooter on the loose
ATLANTA Employees said rapper Yung Mazi was about to order his food when he was shot at the Waffle House on Piedmont Avenue early Tuesday morning. Atlanta Police responded to gun shots at the Waffle House at 3016 Piedmont Ave, NE just after 3 a.m. Yung Mazi was shot in the chest.
