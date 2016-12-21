Coder's delight: TuneTable helps kids learn programming basics by making music
As some states consider computer coding as a foreign-language high school credit , researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Northwestern University are developing a musical table to teach kids the basics of programming. They're calling the interactive exhibit TuneTable and they hope its vibe will resonate with youth across the United States.
