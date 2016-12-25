Classic City Golf Association presents scholarship to UGA student
The Classic City Golf Association recently presented a $500 scholarship to Lindsey Stanley, a University of Georgia freshman biology major and golfer. Ms. Stanley is a graduate of the First Tee of Atlanta golf program and the 2016-17 recipient of the UGA Ed Hoard Memorial First Tee Scholarship.
