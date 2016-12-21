Brenau graduate receives wedding prop...

Brenau graduate receives wedding proposal after her commencement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times

But for KaToya Williams, receiving her Master of Arts degree in business administration came with another unforgettable surprise. During the graduation ceremony Dec. 17 at Brenau University in Gainesville, her longtime boyfriend, Lloyd Terry, proposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to ski 8 hr Skiing 1
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... 12 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 4
Need a good boi hookup in atlanta 19 hr Addict hater 2
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 21 hr Tolerman 11
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Tue Will Dockery 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic Mon Raymnd 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC