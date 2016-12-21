Atlanta Streetcar Launches New moovel Beta Mobile App
The City of Atlanta recently announced the launch of the new Atlanta Streetcar mobile ticketing app, designed to make riding the Streetcar more convenient and fun for residents and visitors. The new app, powered by moovel North America , allows passengers to purchase, use and store tickets instantly on their smartphones - anywhere, anytime.
