Accused prostitute, pimp found with loaded pistol at Athens motel
A prostitute and her pimp were arrested at a westside hotel Monday afternoon after a man reported his 14-year-old son was offered sex for money, Athens-Clarke County police said. Brooklyn Mikeal Moman, 18, of Marietta and Demetrius Dion Bynum, 26, of Atlanta were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of a firearm after a loaded pistol was found under a mattress in their room at Best Western on North Milledge Avenue, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Need a good boi hookup in atlanta
|13 hr
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|117
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|Dec 22
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Dec 21
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC