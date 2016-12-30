Aamil Sarfani aims for the Austin coffee ideal
"They nailed the feel," says the owner of Apanas Coffee & Beer , which opened at two locations in Austin during 2016. "It's not too quiet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Jesus Is Back!!!
|12 hr
|Jake_S
|6
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|tmhiraldo
|290
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|I beat your game
|580
|Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White...
|Fri
|NO more Papa
|9
|Shelia Milot, MD. Internal medicine CON Artist!...
|Fri
|Ms Zephyr
|10
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Fri
|jesus is a zombie
|10
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Dec 28
|Whip Tizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC