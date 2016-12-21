A post-election healing plan? College...

A post-election healing plan? College class comes up short

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 photo, Robert Franklin, a Laney Professor of Moral Leadership at Emory University's Candler School of Theology, speaks during his "Faith and Politics" course at Emory University in Atlanta. The course requires students to volunteer with a political campaign, keep of journal of their experiences and turn in a final paper proposing strategies for healing the divided nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to ski 3 hr Skiing 1
Obama Needs to Listen to Trump on Israel, White... 7 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 4
Need a good boi hookup in atlanta 14 hr Addict hater 2
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 16 hr Tolerman 11
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... 19 hr Will Dockery 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic Mon Raymnd 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC