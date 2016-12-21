A list of North Georgia venues hosting New Year's Eve festivities

Several venues from Atlanta to Helen will host various New Year's Eve parties, ranging from ball drops and rooftop bashes to children-friendly celebrations with bubbles and dinner buffets. For those looking to get out of the house on New Year's Eve, locales in Northeast Georgia has no shortage of champagne toasts and dances on Dec. 31. From kid-friendly countdowns to parties lasting into the wee hours of New Year's Day, check out these events to ring in 2017.

