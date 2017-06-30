Will Theater owners withdraw strike c...

Will Theater owners withdraw strike call? Abirami Ramanathan's answer

As we have reported earlier, the Tamil Nadu theater owners have announced an indefinite strike from Tomorrow to protest the State Government's decision to levy 30% tax apart from the GST on movie tickets. Now movies will be screened from Monday in theaters across Tamil Nadu.

