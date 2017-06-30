'What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of J...

'What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?' Frederick Douglass, Revisited

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The Frederick Douglass Statue in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in 2013. On July 3, the National Archives hosted a reading of Douglass' essay about the Fourth of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... 8 hr Chicagoan by Birth 5
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... 22 hr oakie 1
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) Tue C Kersey 15
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 30 Valerie 22
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... Jun 29 Paul 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC