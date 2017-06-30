Victory three years in the making for...

Victory three years in the making for small Mission theater

13 hrs ago Read more: Mission Local

The Lost Church, a small theater at 65 Capp St. that has provided an intimate music and theater experience for six years, came somewhat closer to becoming a legitimate space in June when the Planning Department approved a conditional use permit. "It is a huge step," said Brett Cline, the director/owner, who has been trying to get the theater fully permitted for the past three years "But it is only a first step to obtaining all the permits and licenses that I need."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.

