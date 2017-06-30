Theatrical producer Libby Adler Mages dies
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that during Mages' long career she won a Tony Award for her show "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and a Pulitzer Prize for "Three Tall Women." Tony-winning producer Mick Leavitt praised Mages for all the support she gave to him and others at the beginning of their careers in the theater.
