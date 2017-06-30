Theater Works presents SEUSSICAL
Theater Works presents the summer production SEUSSICAL on stage July 14 - 30, 2017 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Plunging audiences, striped-hat-first, into Dr. Seuss's whimsical world, SEUSSICAL takes over the Gyder stage with all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo.
