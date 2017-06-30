THEATER: Festival 56 will stage - Seussical the Musical'

Festival 56 will present "Seussical the Musical," the Dr. Seuss show for all ages. to run Friday, July 7, through Saturday, July 15, at Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 S. Main St. The "Seussical" ensemble will feature the Festival 56 summer company along with children from Camp 56, the Festival's theater camp for ages 8 to 18. The show will be a combination of the most popular Seuss books.

