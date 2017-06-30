THEATER: Auditions upcoming for RVP's...

THEATER: Auditions upcoming for RVP's 'Charlie Brown'

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times

River Valley Players audition dates for the musical "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, at St John XXIII Center, 1301 Second St. Actors should make plans to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to start times and come prepared to sing an a cappella song of their choice. Song selections should demonstrate vocal capabilities.

