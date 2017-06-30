Teatro de Llantas: SPACE workshop bri...

Teatro de Llantas: SPACE workshop brings historic Latino theater group to Ukiah

Volunteers for “Theater on Wheels,” or Teatro de Llantas, gather on a flatbed trailer that will be used for the upcoming SPACE- Near and Arnold's School of Performing Arts and Cultural Education workshop. The creation of a “Theater on Wheels,” or Teatro de Llantas is the latest endeavor of SPACE– Near and Arnold's School of Performing Arts and Cultural Education.

