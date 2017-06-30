Spider-Man's 'Homecoming' Dance

Spider-Man's 'Homecoming' Dance

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" soundtrack composer Michael Giacchino launched holiday weekend fireworks worthy of a Daily Bugle front page with his orchestrated version of the Webslinger's jazzy 1967 cartoon TV show theme. Giacchino's VEVO post further stoked already skyscraper high anticipation for the flick, which opens Friday at a friendly neighborhood theater near you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Collierville resident selected for prestigious ... 2 hr oakie 1
News Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08) 18 hr C Kersey 15
News Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi... 19 hr C Kersey 3
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... Jun 30 Valerie 22
News TV and films turning to young girls for its new... Jun 29 Paul 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Jun 25 Louise_1 1
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC