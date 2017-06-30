Spider-Man's 'Homecoming' Dance

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" soundtrack composer Michael Giacchino launched holiday weekend fireworks worthy of a Daily Bugle front page with his orchestrated version of the Webslinger's jazzy 1967 cartoon TV show theme. Giacchino's VEVO post further stoked already skyscraper high anticipation for the flick, which opens Friday at a friendly neighborhood theater near you.

