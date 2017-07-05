Rosie's Theater Kids Set to Appear in...

Rosie's Theater Kids Set to Appear in City Center Encores! Musical Really Rosie in August

One of the country's most dynamic and successful after-school programs for the performing arts - ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS, located on West 45th Street in Manhattan - has assembled a summer of study and performance for its student body of youngsters from Title 1 schools in NYC, it has been announced by Lori Klinger , Artistic and Executive Director of ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS . Starting July 5th through July 31st, RTKids' RISE pre-high school preparatory program - Readiness Intensive for Secondary Education - begins, with monologue, music and dance classes every day.

Chicago, IL

