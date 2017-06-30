Public Theater's director urges theater folk to "take risks"
Oskar Eustis, artistic director of The Public Theater, in New York sparked controversy when he chose to portray Julius Caesar as an ego-driven populist with fluffy blond hair, a gold bathtub and a leggy Slovenian wife for his free Shakespeare in the Park summer production. What Eustis most fears is that the blowback will have a chilling effect on less secure theater companies "because they'll be afraid of the consequences."
