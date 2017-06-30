Octoroon' laments, bursts and rebuild...

Octoroon' laments, bursts and rebuilds our theater

So often when we talk about new plays about race, we focus on the same questions. Did the show find daring, smart ways to lambaste prejudices of and oppression by white people - but without sounding so angry as to put off that same demographic, the one most likely to make up the majority of its audience? Did it create authentic, multidimensional characters of color, while also bestowing the same honor on its white characters, even the racist ones? Within the first few moments of "An Octoroon," whose West Coast premiere opened Friday, June 30, at Berkeley Rep, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins not only answers those questions with startling originality, he also exposes the questions themselves as condescending, and more important, limiting.

