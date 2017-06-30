Octoroon' laments, bursts and rebuilds our theater
So often when we talk about new plays about race, we focus on the same questions. Did the show find daring, smart ways to lambaste prejudices of and oppression by white people - but without sounding so angry as to put off that same demographic, the one most likely to make up the majority of its audience? Did it create authentic, multidimensional characters of color, while also bestowing the same honor on its white characters, even the racist ones? Within the first few moments of "An Octoroon," whose West Coast premiere opened Friday, June 30, at Berkeley Rep, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins not only answers those questions with startling originality, he also exposes the questions themselves as condescending, and more important, limiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Fri
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|Jun 25
|Defeat maxine War...
|2
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Julius Caesar in our times
|Jun 21
|Trumpette
|6
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC