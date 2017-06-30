National Theater "Ivan Vazov" Goes Under the Open Sky
This was declared by the actor Mihail Petrov before the biggest theatrical event for the season. Yesterday night marked the beginning of the " Theater in front of the Theater ''.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collierville resident selected for prestigious ...
|2 hr
|oakie
|1
|Phil Donahue has to fight to keep antiwar film ... (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|C Kersey
|15
|Johnny Depp apologizes for joking about assassi...
|19 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|Jun 30
|Valerie
|22
|TV and films turning to young girls for its new...
|Jun 29
|Paul
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC